Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Primo Water from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

PRMW stock opened at $14.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 159.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,230,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 49.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,074,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 357,903 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 1,157.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 148,531 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

