PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $35.36 and last traded at $34.96, with a volume of 160754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

PPD has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.93.

Get PPD alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 10,732,261 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $335,705,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald E. Garrow sold 9,500 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $324,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion and a PE ratio of 36.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. PPD’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPD will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.