PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Now Covered by Sidoti

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.89.

Shares of PNM opened at $40.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. PNM Resources has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.13 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

