PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Now Covered by Sidoti

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.89.
Shares of PNM opened at $40.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. PNM Resources has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.
PNM Resources Company Profile
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
