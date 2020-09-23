Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.0630 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000601 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.60 million and approximately $814,733.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00226680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00078168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.66 or 0.01463598 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00202657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain's launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 168,048,124 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain's official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

