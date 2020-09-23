Piper Sandler Comments on Axos Financial Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Axos Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of AX stock opened at $22.36 on Monday. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.72 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,403,000 after buying an additional 106,854 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 135.4% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,132,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after buying an additional 651,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,095,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,632,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $24,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

