Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Progressive in a report released on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Benchmark downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.08.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $94.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,299 shares of company stock worth $8,048,783. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,447,841,000 after purchasing an additional 733,212 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Progressive by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,860,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Progressive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,351,031,000 after purchasing an additional 787,145 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Progressive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,394,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $841,357,000 after purchasing an additional 969,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Progressive by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,123 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

