Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) PT Raised to C$8.00 at ATB Capital

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Pinnacle Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Renewable in a report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pinnacle Renewable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.36.

Get Pinnacle Renewable alerts:

Pinnacle Renewable stock opened at C$6.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $209.50 million and a PE ratio of -13.62. Pinnacle Renewable has a 52-week low of C$3.63 and a 52-week high of C$11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.41.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.