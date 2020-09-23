Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Price Down 6.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)’s stock price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $69.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Phillips 66 traded as low as $55.58 and last traded at $55.92. 6,180,535 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 3,858,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.82.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSX. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 3,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

