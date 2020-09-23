Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Price Down 6.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)’s stock price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $69.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Phillips 66 traded as low as $55.58 and last traded at $55.92. 6,180,535 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 3,858,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.82.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSX. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.
In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.
Phillips 66 Company Profile (NYSE:PSX)
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
