Perrigo Company PLC to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perrigo in a report released on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $46.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Perrigo has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $63.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 501,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,134,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Perrigo by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.01 per share, with a total value of $149,912.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,788.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc engages in providing over-the-counter (OTC) self-care and wellness solutions. Its solutions enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The firm operates through three segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.