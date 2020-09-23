Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Down 7% Following Insider Selling

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)’s stock price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $34.12 and last traded at $35.01. 1,847,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,679,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.63.

Specifically, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,174 shares in the company, valued at $592,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,020 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 206,600 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $826,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,217 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $40,082,000 after purchasing an additional 270,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,416,140 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $59,727,000 after acquiring an additional 204,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

