Pentair PLC Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Pentair has decreased its dividend payment by 46.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of PNR stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pentair has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.