PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $17.00 Per Share

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a report issued on Friday, September 18th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $17.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.15. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $55.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2,919.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $1,164,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $876,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,844 shares of company stock valued at $21,829,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

