Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

OTIS opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion and a PE ratio of 31.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.68. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $65.95.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. Argus initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.