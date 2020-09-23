Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.
OTIS opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion and a PE ratio of 31.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.68. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $65.95.
Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Otis Worldwide Company Profile
There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.
