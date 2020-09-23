Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 136.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Organogenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $3.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.30. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Organogenesis will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 54,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Organogenesis by 21.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 43,526 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Organogenesis by 202.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 36,520 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Organogenesis by 14.4% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 285,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 35,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Organogenesis by 95.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 26,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

