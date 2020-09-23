Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE:ORC opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.57. Equities analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 1,256.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 29.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

