Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $60.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $182.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.59. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at $17,846,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,029,673 shares of company stock worth $274,712,167 in the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.8% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.