Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 232.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VERU. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $2.71 on Monday. Veru has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $189.33 million, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Argent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

