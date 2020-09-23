ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.15.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $25.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,850,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,722,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,271,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ONEOK by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ONEOK by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,494,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in ONEOK by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,996,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,371 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

