Ondori Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RSTR)

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Ondori coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and DragonEX. Ondori has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and $3.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ondori has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ondori alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00790115 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.44 or 0.01594884 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008226 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 524.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Ondori Coin Profile

RSTR is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. The official website for Ondori is rstr.io . The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ondori should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ondori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ondori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ondori and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.