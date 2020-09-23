Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 73,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $217.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

