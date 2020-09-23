Obyte (GBYTE) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.31 Million

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Obyte has a market capitalization of $16.31 million and $9,364.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.58 or 0.00205545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000272 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000948 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000159 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 755,691 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org

Obyte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

