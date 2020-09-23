Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Price Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $102.52 and last traded at $105.11. 1,638,747 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,012,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.74.

Specifically, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $68,445.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 649,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,581,846.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 50,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $5,253,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,017,899.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,722 shares of company stock worth $15,602,582 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Novocure alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lowered Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 867.99 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.30.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.96 million. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Novocure by 45.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Novocure by 106.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 37,113 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novocure by 41.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novocure by 135.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Novocure by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novocure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.