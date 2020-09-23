Niobium Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17.00 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Niobium Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $639,204.96 and approximately $17.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00226289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00078017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.44 or 0.01461208 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00200285 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

