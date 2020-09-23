Nike (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $151.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $107.00. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.96.

Nike stock opened at $116.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.56. Nike has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nike will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $5,550,209.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,056 shares of company stock worth $26,663,725 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Nike by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

