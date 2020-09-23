Nexus Reaches Market Cap of $12.33 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Nexus has a market cap of $12.33 million and $54,533.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001815 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Upbit. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

