NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFHD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Sheehan acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anton Villars Schutz sold 990,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $10,644,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

