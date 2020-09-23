New Gold (TSE:NGD) PT Set at C$1.70 by CSFB

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) has been assigned a C$1.70 target price by research analysts at CSFB in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 30.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NGD. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.20 in a report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, September 11th.

New Gold stock opened at C$2.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -15.84. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.55 and a 52-week high of C$2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.61.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$178.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.1679681 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

