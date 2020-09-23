NetSol Technologies (NTWK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 24th. Analysts expect NetSol Technologies to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NTWK opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTWK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

In other NetSol Technologies news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri bought 11,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $31,864.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

