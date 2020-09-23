NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 543.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,384 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of NetScout Systems worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 38.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NTCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NTCT opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.42, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $183.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.