Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €77.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €59.11 ($69.54).

NEM stock opened at €63.05 ($74.18) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Nemetschek has a one year low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a one year high of €74.35 ($87.47). The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 56.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €59.25.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

