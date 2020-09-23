Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $265.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CVNA. ValuEngine downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.73.

Shares of CVNA opened at $226.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of -66.52 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Carvana has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $235.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.21.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,173.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 626,000 shares of company stock worth $127,483,490. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. FMR LLC raised its position in Carvana by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,380,000 after purchasing an additional 396,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carvana by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after buying an additional 4,654,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,407,000 after buying an additional 1,412,588 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 408.5% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,100,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,969,000 after buying an additional 4,097,265 shares during the period. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 37.8% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,824,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,366 shares during the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

