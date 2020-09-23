Natuzzi, S.p.A (NTZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, September 25th.

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natuzzi, S.p.A had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.45%. The business had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter.

NTZ opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Natuzzi, S.p.A has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.33.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings.

