MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,644 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of MYR Group worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MYR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYRG. BidaskClub lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $197,620.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,816,446.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 23,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $911,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,162 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MYR Group stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08. MYR Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $585.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $513.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.07 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

