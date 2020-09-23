Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,611 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.12% of Mylan worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,764,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,467 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 12.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,174,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,007,000 after buying an additional 1,713,907 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 7.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,244,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,152,000 after buying an additional 890,829 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 76.9% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,287,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,663,000 after buying an additional 3,167,730 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 6.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,876,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,799,000 after buying an additional 240,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mylan alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MYL. UBS Group raised their target price on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. Mylan NV has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.