Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020 // Comments off

NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Societe Generale downgraded NESTE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $28.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $29.10.

About NESTE OYJ/ADR

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Receive News & Ratings for NESTE OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTE OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.