Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Societe Generale downgraded NESTE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $28.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $29.10.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

