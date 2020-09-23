Morgan Stanley Increases Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $56.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $53.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

