Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.
MOD opened at $6.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.40 million, a P/E ratio of -16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.39. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 40.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 78.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Modine Manufacturing
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.
