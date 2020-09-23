Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

MOD opened at $6.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.40 million, a P/E ratio of -16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.39. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 40.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 78.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

