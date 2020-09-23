Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $9.76 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 212,219 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Loews worth $9,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,213,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,198,000 after purchasing an additional 990,874 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,355,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,344,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,315,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 748,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,875,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,310,000 after purchasing an additional 53,743 shares in the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.73. Loews Co. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

L has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

