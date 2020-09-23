Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 33,163 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 343,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,163 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Westrock were worth $9,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,005,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 321.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,206,000 after buying an additional 6,023,194 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Westrock during the first quarter worth $52,588,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 130.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,069,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,698,000 after buying an additional 1,739,761 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 122.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,431,000 after buying an additional 1,540,958 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westrock alerts:

WRK opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. Westrock Co has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Westrock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.