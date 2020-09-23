Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 1,445 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Godaddy worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Godaddy by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Godaddy by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $786,714.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,323,739.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $48,032.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,788 shares in the company, valued at $9,488,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,426 shares of company stock worth $4,865,757 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $806.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 50.04% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Godaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

