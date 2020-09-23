Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Set at $30.00 by Raymond James

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been assigned a $30.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.48% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Methanex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $23.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Methanex has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.39 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Methanex will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 473.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Methanex during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Methanex by 2,467.7% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

