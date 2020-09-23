Meridian Bioscience Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 460% compared to the typical volume of 410 call options.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 385,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 145,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,516,000 after buying an additional 201,885 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,110,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,854,000 after buying an additional 847,376 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $736.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

