Megacoin (MEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $147,819.63

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $147,819.63 and $46.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00426108 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011837 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000461 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002996 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,149,981 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.