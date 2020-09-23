Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

MDWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mediwound in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mediwound in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mediwound from a “c-” rating to an “e+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Mediwound by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 170,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Mediwound during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Mediwound during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Mediwound during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mediwound by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Mediwound stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Mediwound has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Mediwound had a negative net margin of 48.34% and a negative return on equity of 85.28%. The business had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 million. Research analysts expect that Mediwound will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

