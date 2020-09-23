MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:MKC)

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Monday, October 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH has raised its dividend payment by 32.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $192.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $211.07.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $453,025.00. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total transaction of $4,468,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,408 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,929 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.