Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

Mastercard has increased its dividend payment by 73.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $335.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $335.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $336.80 and its 200 day moving average is $295.19. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.86, for a total value of $20,866,066.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,689,184 shares in the company, valued at $33,634,015,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 812,825 shares of company stock worth $247,745,179 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.03.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.