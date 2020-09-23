Mark Jorge Britto Sells 433,704 Shares of Boku Inc (LON:BOKU) Stock

Boku Inc (LON:BOKU) insider Mark Jorge Britto sold 433,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £390,333.60 ($510,039.98).

Shares of Boku stock opened at GBX 89 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. Boku Inc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 107 ($1.40). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.00.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boku in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for merchants and mobile operators. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers merchant solutions, including Boku Acquire, a mobile provisioning for operator led user acquisition; Boku Account, a mobile authentication for frictionless user activation; and Boku Checkout, a carrier commerce for comprehensive user monetization.

