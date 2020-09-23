Maker Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Maker has a total market cap of $462.12 million and approximately $23.38 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be purchased for $459.56 or 0.04376396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Switcheo Network, GOPAX and Radar Relay. In the last week, Maker has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043830 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009549 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00058804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002169 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Ethfinex, BitMart, Kucoin, OKEx, DDEX, CoinMex, HitBTC, OasisDEX, GOPAX, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.