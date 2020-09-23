MakeMyTrip Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 9,496 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,141% compared to the typical volume of 293 put options.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The technology company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 116.86% and a negative return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2,572.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

