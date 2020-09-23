MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Price Down 12.9% After Insider Selling

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) dropped 12.9% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $27.18 and last traded at $27.52. Approximately 932,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,480,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

Specifically, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $201,525.00. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $114,334.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,054.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,971 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.63.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a negative net margin of 214.06%. The company had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,775,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,792,000 after buying an additional 52,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,630,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the second quarter worth about $41,880,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 668.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,360,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after buying an additional 1,183,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the second quarter worth about $35,961,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

